Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 359.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 355,856 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,082,000 after acquiring an additional 902,739 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.