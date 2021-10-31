Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $650.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $629.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

