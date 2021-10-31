Critical Survey: Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FS KKR Capital and Owl Rock Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20 Owl Rock Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.34%. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.70%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than FS KKR Capital.

Dividends

FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Owl Rock Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. FS KKR Capital pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Owl Rock Capital pays out 93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FS KKR Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Owl Rock Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FS KKR Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Owl Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital 212.44% 8.39% 3.85% Owl Rock Capital 80.18% 8.04% 4.05%

Volatility and Risk

FS KKR Capital has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owl Rock Capital has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Owl Rock Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $639.00 million 9.80 -$405.00 million $2.75 7.99 Owl Rock Capital $803.29 million 7.02 $517.46 million $1.33 10.81

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FS KKR Capital. FS KKR Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Owl Rock Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats FS KKR Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. it provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations. Its investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.

