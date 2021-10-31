Critical Survey: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) & Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Axos Financial and Eastern Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 1 3 1 3.00 Eastern Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Axos Financial currently has a consensus price target of $53.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.97%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Eastern Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and Eastern Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $723.12 million 4.35 $215.71 million $3.68 14.40 Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 6.56 $22.74 million $0.59 35.20

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern Bankshares. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 30.84% 17.11% 1.59% Eastern Bankshares 12.40% 4.47% 0.92%

Summary

Axos Financial beats Eastern Bankshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

