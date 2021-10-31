Critical Analysis: Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Dollar General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning 0.43% 52.19% 7.15% Dollar General 7.52% 38.90% 9.86%

81.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Dollar General shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Dollar General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Dollar General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dollar General 1 2 15 1 2.84

Tuesday Morning currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.32%. Dollar General has a consensus price target of $243.58, suggesting a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Dollar General.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Dollar General’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $690.79 million 0.28 $2.98 million ($0.74) -3.07 Dollar General $33.75 billion 1.53 $2.66 billion $10.62 20.86

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning. Tuesday Morning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dollar General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dollar General beats Tuesday Morning on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.

