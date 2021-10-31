Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Creso Pharma stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 5,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,100. Creso Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Get Creso Pharma alerts:

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Creso Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creso Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.