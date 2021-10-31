Creditcoin Price Hits $2.60 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00004278 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $4.09 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,839.66 or 1.00008979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00060824 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00041791 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.03 or 0.00621413 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

