Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 195 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

IAG stock opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.14) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 166.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

