Credit Suisse Group Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $40.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLS. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

