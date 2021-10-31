Credit Suisse Group Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price (down from $4,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,115.17.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,377.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3,385.25. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.