Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 96.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,193,506 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $43,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BlackLine by 0.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,972,000 after buying an additional 48,672 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BL. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $3,692,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,028.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,654 shares of company stock worth $30,425,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $126.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

