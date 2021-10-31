Credit Suisse AG Has $46.72 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,502 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Healthpeak Properties worth $46,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.