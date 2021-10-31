Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.44. Cowen has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

Get Cowen alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cowen stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Cowen worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.