CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $108.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSGP. Truist cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.86.

CSGP opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

