CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 849.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 641,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

