Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 523,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,698,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million.
