Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. Corning has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

