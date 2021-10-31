Cornichon (CORN) Price Tops $0.0977 on Major Exchanges

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0977 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $22,618.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00069248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00097113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,227.23 or 0.99912173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.39 or 0.06983386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023119 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,345,918 coins and its circulating supply is 16,104,070 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

