CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of CorMedix worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 629.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 244,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,493,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 239,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 73,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $185.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.52.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRMD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CorMedix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

