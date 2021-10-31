Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 854 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

