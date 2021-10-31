Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $281.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.75. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $297.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.51 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

