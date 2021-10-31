Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,822,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,457,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NYSE:TT opened at $180.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $130.33 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average is $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.