Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,058,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 386,537 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

NYSE:EOG opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.