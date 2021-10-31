Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 68 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $623.82 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $467.66 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $624.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,727,090. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.29.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

