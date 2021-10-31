Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $247.18 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.38 and a 200 day moving average of $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

