Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.