CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $153.00 at Raymond James

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

NYSE:COR opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $747,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

