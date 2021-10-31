Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 27,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 69,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

About Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

