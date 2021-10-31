CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the September 30th total of 112,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.85 on Friday. CONX has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in CONX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,158,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter valued at $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CONX by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CONX by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,931,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 414,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

