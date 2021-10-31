Contrasting Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) & Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 10.71 $42.52 million $0.26 60.84 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 30.93 -$112.66 million ($1.08) -0.79

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Idera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -851.65% 222.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.