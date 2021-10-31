Continental Advisors LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management comprises about 3.1% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth $339,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCU opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

