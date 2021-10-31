CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $278.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.40 million to $279.80 million. CONMED posted sales of $252.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of CNMD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.28. 264,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,963. CONMED has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 118.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after buying an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 142.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after buying an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

