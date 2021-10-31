Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $431.50

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 431.50 ($5.64) and last traded at GBX 437.50 ($5.72), with a volume of 187801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 492.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 875.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £727.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.32.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

