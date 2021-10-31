Conceal (CCX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,161.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $71,161.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,573.72 or 1.00014006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.10 or 0.00551629 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.00317630 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00184697 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,840,833 coins and its circulating supply is 11,271,280 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

