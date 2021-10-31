Comparing NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 2.92 $12.85 million $1.54 13.46 Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.54 -$143.34 million ($0.37) -27.03

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 103.79% 13.96% 0.28% Summit Hotel Properties -52.10% -12.12% -5.70%

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 123.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -194.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 2 0 2.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.33%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Summit Hotel Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

