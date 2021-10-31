Comparing Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital Bancorp and F.N.B., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 2 5 0 2.71

F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $12.99, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and F.N.B.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 2.22 $25.82 million $1.87 13.61 F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.61 $286.00 million $0.96 12.14

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Capital Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 22.29% 22.62% 1.86% F.N.B. 28.01% 8.20% 1.05%

Summary

F.N.B. beats Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

