Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 606,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

