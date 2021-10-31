Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
