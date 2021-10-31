Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.01 ($7.07).

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.32 ($7.43) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.73.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

