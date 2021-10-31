Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $70.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from $71.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.43 on Friday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

