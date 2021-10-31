Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comcast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of Comcast worth $2,329,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

