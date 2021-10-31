Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $236.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.