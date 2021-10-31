Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 613,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,381. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.60.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.