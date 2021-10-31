Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Shares of CLBK opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.34. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.29%. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

