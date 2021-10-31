Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) & Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Critical Comparison

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group -11.93% -70.87% -12.22% Comstock Holding Companies 41.31% 177.12% 44.54%

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Colliers International Group and Comstock Holding Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $155.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 2.23 $49.07 million $1.22 119.16 Comstock Holding Companies $28.73 million 1.28 $2.08 million N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Comstock Holding Companies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

