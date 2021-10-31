Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.67% of Colfax worth $43,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 97,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 469.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFX opened at $51.62 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.17.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

