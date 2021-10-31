Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $77,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $87.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.