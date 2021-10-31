CNH Partners LLC Raises Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 157.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,660 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNRH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.