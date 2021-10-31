CNH Partners LLC Raises Position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of KL Acquisition worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

