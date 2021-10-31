CNH Partners LLC Purchases 52,161 Shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,161 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMAC stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

