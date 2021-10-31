CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Capital by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in Healthcare Capital by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 214,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

